WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 4 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Finally, we got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer, Brian Jones and Gregg Giannotti offered up their “award-winningNFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread, for NFL Week 4.  They are as follows:

1 – Jaguars at Jets (+3) – Clean sweep, all 3 fellas like the Jets

2 – Giants (+3) at Bucs – All in unison again, Giants across the board

3 – Titans (+2) at Texans – Boomer & Gregg – Titans; Brian – Texans

4 – Raiders at Broncos (-3) – Brian – Raiders; Boomer & Gregg – Broncos

