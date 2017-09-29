WFAN Morning Show: NFL Week 4 Picks-Picks-Picks (Against The Spread)

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Finally, we got to the wildly popular segment of the program where Boomer, Brian Jones and Gregg Giannotti offered up their “award-winning” NFL Picks-Picks-Picks against the spread, for NFL Week 4. They are as follows:
1 – Jaguars at Jets (+3) – Clean sweep, all 3 fellas like the Jets
2 – Giants (+3) at Bucs – All in unison again, Giants across the board
3 – Titans (+2) at Texans – Boomer & Gregg – Titans; Brian – Texans
4 – Raiders at Broncos (-3) – Brian – Raiders; Boomer & Gregg – Broncos
