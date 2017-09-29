Hero In Blue: CBS2 Speaks Exclusively With Yonkers Officer Shot In The Face During Gun Battle

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s been just four days since a Yonkers police officer was caught in a ferocious gun battle.

Officer Kayla Maher was shot in the face during a routine call while on duty Monday.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near Marshall Road and Ridge Drive. Police said Maher and her partner were responding to a call in the neighborhood about a report of a suspicious vehicle occupied by two males.

As the officers approached the vehicle, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired off several shots, striking Maher in the jaw.

She survived the terrifying shootout and her story is nothing short of amazing.

CBS2’s Mary Calvi sat down with Maher for an exclusive emotional and candid interview.

She spoke about those frightening minutes as she lay wounded. As a flurry of bullets flew through the air, fellow officers picked up the wounded Maher, carrying her to a waiting ambulance, doing what they could to save her.

Calvi: In those minutes, it must have felt like an eternity?

Maher: It felt like forever. It was insane. I was worried about everybody, you can’t see everybody, you don’t know where everybody is, you don’t know that everybody is OK. Then to be dragged away, thankfully dragged away, it was tough to not know.

