30,000 Bees Found Inside Walls Of New Jersey Home

HILLSIDE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Tens of thousands of bees were found hiding in the walls of a New Jersey home.

The Hillside homeowner said he didn’t realize just how bad the problem was. But when a beekeeper opened up a wall in his home, there were 30,000 bees inside.

The beekeeper also found 40 pounds of honey.

The homeowner said he has had a bee problem for months.

“It was really noisy. Saw them all humming and huddled up together. Couldn’t believe that many bees was in the wall,” he said.

“I was stung probably 30 or 40 times. I usually get stung maybe half a dozen. But 30 or 40 is a lot of stinging, and through double equipment, too,” Mickey “The Beekeeper” told CBS2. “So very, very aggressive bees. Really on the edge of killer bees.”

All of the bees were removed from the home Saturday night.

They’re being relocated to a church in Rochelle Park that lost its bee hive this summer.