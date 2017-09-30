Bicyclist Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In Brooklyn, Police Say

Filed Under: Brooklyn, East Flatbush

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in a hit-and-run accident in East Flatbush, Brooklyn Saturday morning.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was riding near the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Church Avenue around 9:30 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Kings County where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they’re not looking for the driver, who did not remain on the scene.

A description of the vehicle involved in the crash wasn’t immediately provided.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

