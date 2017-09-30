Cashless Tolling Now In Effect At All MTA Bridges & Tunnels

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cashless tolling is now in effect at all MTA bridge and tunnels.
The Bronx-Whitestone and Throgs Neck bridges were the last two crossing to go cashless Saturday.
The project was completed months ahead of schedule.
“Open road, Cashless Tolling is critical to modernizing our roadways, easing congestion, and reimagining our transportation system for the 21st century economy,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. “Transitioning MTA bridges and tunnels to Cashless Tolling not only improves the safety of motorists, it reduces carbon emissions and helps further our efforts to provide a greener and more modern New York for all.”
Sensors read drivers’ E-ZPass tags or take photos of their license plates. Those without E-ZPasses will get a bill in the mail.