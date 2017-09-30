‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Co-Creator & Host Monty Hall Dies

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) – Monty Hall, best known for co-creating and hosting “Let’s Make a Deal,” has died of heart failure, his agent told CBS News. He was 96.
The show, which debuted in 1963, became a TV staple for decades.
Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall’s attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to the famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?”
The longtime host was also well known for his charity work, including with Variety Clubs International and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
His daughter says Hall, who was born in Canada, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.
She estimates he raised nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime.
