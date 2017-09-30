‘Let’s Make A Deal’ Co-Creator & Host Monty Hall Dies

Filed Under: Monty Hall

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/CBSNews/AP) – Monty Hall, best known for co-creating and hosting “Let’s Make a Deal,” has died of heart failure, his agent told CBS News. He was 96.

The show, which debuted in 1963, became a TV staple for decades.

monty hall dies Lets Make A Deal Co Creator & Host Monty Hall Dies

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for the Pantages Theatre)

Contestants chosen from the studio audience wore outlandish costumes to attract Hall’s attention. The game involved swapping prize items for others hidden behind doors, curtains or in boxes, leading to the famous question: Do you want Door No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3?”

 

The longtime host was also well known for his charity work, including with Variety Clubs International and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

His daughter says Hall, who was born in Canada, enjoyed his fame and never turned down an autograph or a chance to use his name to help others.

She estimates he raised nearly $1 billion for charity over his lifetime.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch