4 Injured When Vehicle Slams Into Bronx Children’s Party Center

Filed Under: Baby Power Forever Kids, Bronx, Children's Party Center, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a children’s party center in the Bronx Sunday evening, sending four people to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police told 1010 WINS they responded around 6:30 p.m. to a crash at Baby Power Forever Kids, at 4266 White Plains Rd. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Four people were taken to Montefiore Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition, officials said. No children were injured in the accident.

Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.

Police said they did not know if they injured people were just in the area at the time of the accident, or if they were attending a party at Baby Power Forever Kids.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch