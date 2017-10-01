4 Injured When Vehicle Slams Into Bronx Children’s Party Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car slammed into a children’s party center in the Bronx Sunday evening, sending four people to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police told 1010 WINS they responded around 6:30 p.m. to a crash at Baby Power Forever Kids, at 4266 White Plains Rd. in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.
Four people were taken to Montefiore Medical Center in serious, but stable, condition, officials said. No children were injured in the accident.
Additional information about the victims was not immediately available.
Police said they did not know if they injured people were just in the area at the time of the accident, or if they were attending a party at Baby Power Forever Kids.