Marilyn Manson Postpones Tour Dates Through Oct. 14 After NYC Stage Accident

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Marilyn Manson has been forced to reschedule many of his planned October tour dates – including one planned for this week at The Paramount in Huntington, Long Island — after he was injured in a mishap on stage during a Midtown Manhattan performance and taken to a hospital.

On Saturday night, Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” at Hammerstein Ballroom on West 34th Street when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble.

Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him. Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”

Manson, 48, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was treated for his injury at a local hospital and will be recuperating at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Paramount.

Because of Manson’s injury, all of his shows from Monday, Oct. 2 through Saturday, Oct. 14, will be rescheduled for later, according to the Paramount. Among the shows that will be rescheduled is an engagement that had been set for this coming Tuesday at the Paramount in Huntington.

All tickets purchased for the Tuesday Paramount show will be honored on the as-yet-unspecified new date, and no exchanges are required, according to the venue.

For information on the Long Island concert, the venue advises calling (631) 673-7300 or going to the venue website.

Eight other tour dates will also be postponed, including planned concerts in Boston, Chicago, Toronto, and Houston.

Manson’s 10th album, “Heaven Upside Down,” will be released this coming Friday on Loma Vista.

