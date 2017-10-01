BREAKING: 5-Alarm Fire Rips Through Top Floors Of Bronx Apartment Building | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Multi-Alarm Fire Rips Through Apartment Building In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Intense flames ripped through the top floors of an apartment building in the Bronx Sunday afternoon.

Authorities responded to reports of a fire at 1486 Watson Ave. in the Soundview section just after 2:30 p.m.

At least five alarms were called as the flames spread into the cockloft of the three-story building, according to the FDNY.

Crews continued to battle the blaze after over an hour.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

