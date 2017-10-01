Police Raid Polling Stations During Vote On Catalan Secession From Spain

BARCELONA (CBSNewYork/CBS News/AP) — Catalan president Carles Puigdemont says Catalonia “has won the right to become an independent state.”

Speaking on television Sunday from Barcelona after polling stations closed in the northeastern region in Spain, Puigdemont said “today the Spanish state wrote another shameful page in its history with Catalonia.”

Spanish riot police smashed their way into polling stations across Catalonia to try and stop Sunday’s referendum on independence, sometimes beating and kicking voters.

Spain’s top court had suspended the vote but local authorities went ahead anyway. At least 844 people and 33 police were reported injured in the raids.

Puigdemont says “I will make a direct appeal to the European Union” to look into alleged human rights violations by the Spanish government Sunday.

As voting ended, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said Catalans had been fooled into taking part in an “illegal” vote, calling it a “mockery” to Democracy, BBC News reports.

No one knows precisely what will happen if Catalan officials use the vote — chaotic as it was — as a basis for declaring the northeastern region independent, a provocative move that would threaten Spain with the possible loss of one of its most prosperous regions, including the popular coastal city of Barcelona, the regional capital.

It was also unclear how many of the region’s 5.3 million eligible voters were able to cast ballots, how their votes would be counted and how many votes had been confiscated by police.

