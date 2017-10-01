Rocker Marilyn Manson Injured During NYC Show

Filed Under: Hammerstein Ballroom, Marilyn Manson

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Marilyn Manson’s representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.

Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” at Hammerstein Ballroom on West 34th Street when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble.

Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him, the entire incident posted by a concert-goer on Twitter.

Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”

His condition wasn’t immediately known.

It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson’s concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.

Manson’s 10th studio album, titled “Heaven Upside Down,” is set to be released Friday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch