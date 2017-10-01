Rocker Marilyn Manson Injured During NYC Show

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Marilyn Manson’s representative says the singer was injured in a mishap on stage during a New York City performance and taken to a hospital.
Variety reports that Manson was performing a cover of the Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” at Hammerstein Ballroom on West 34th Street when he began to climb a podium, causing it to wobble.
Manson fell backward and the prop fell on him, the entire incident posted by a concert-goer on Twitter.
Soon the house and stage lights went off for several minutes and came back on with an announcer saying the show was over “due to injury.”
His condition wasn’t immediately known.
It was not immediately clear whether any of Manson’s concert dates will be postponed due to the injury.
Manson’s 10th studio album, titled “Heaven Upside Down,” is set to be released Friday.
