10/2 CBS2 Monday Afternoon Weather Headlines

Our skies will be just as pretty as yesterday with high pressure anchored directly overhead. As for temps, they’ll be quite perfect with highs right around 72° — enjoy it!
It will be another mainly clear, cool night in the city with 40s and isolated 30s in the suburbs. Expect temps to fall into the mid 50s by daybreak.
Into tomorrow, we may see another cloud or two around the area, but generally speaking, expect mostly sunny skies. As for temps, they’ll be similar to that of today with highs in the low 70s.
Then on Wednesday, we’ll start to see our winds shift more to the south and west which will warm us up nicely. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.