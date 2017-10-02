10/2 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Good Monday morning folks! It’s gonna be another gorgeous day with low humidity, but we do expect to add a few degrees onto the thermometer. Temps will max out in the upper 60s and low 70s with a repeat on Tuesday.
We’ll get a brief warm-up Wednesday and Thursday as temps near 80 degrees…but thankfully the humidity will still be in the comfy range.
Heading into the upcoming weekend things cool back down into the upper 60s & low 70s with a slight shower chance Friday night.