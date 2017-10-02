BREAKING: At Least 20 Dead, 100 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack

10/2 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

Filed Under: Mark McIntyre, Weather
Wake Up: 10.02.17

(Credit: CBS2)

By Mark McIntyre
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good Monday morning folks! It’s gonna be another gorgeous day with low humidity, but we do expect to add a few degrees onto the thermometer. Temps will max out in the upper 60s and low 70s with a repeat on Tuesday.

Tomorrow's Highs: 10.02.17

(Credit: CBS2)

We’ll get a brief warm-up Wednesday and Thursday as temps near 80 degrees…but thankfully the humidity will still be in the comfy range.

7-Day: 10.02.17

(Credit: CBS2)

Heading into the upcoming weekend things cool back down into the upper 60s & low 70s with a slight shower chance Friday night.

