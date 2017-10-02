Back Stories: ‘If It Doesn’t Fit, You Must Acquit’

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — It was the trial of the century.
In today’s Back Stories, WCBS court reporter Irene Cornell recalls when the verdict was handed down in O.J. Simpson’s murder trial.
“They didn’t find the weapon, but they found the glove. And the glove actually helped acquit him,” she says.
Adding, “The prosecutor Chris Darden made the biggest mistake I’ve ever seen anyone make… This is a year later, the glove had been out in the rain before it was found, it was a shrunken leather glove. And he made the decision that OJ could try on this glove. And you just see OJ’s face just light up when he tugged on that glove and it would not fit. And then of course Johnny Cochran, one of his dream team lawyers, drove it home when he said, ‘If it doesn’t fit, you must acquit.’
“It clear was OJ’s glove. It was a very expensive, certain type of glove that his wife had just bought for him.
Cornell also says, “they never let up after O.J.” until his 2008 arrest for robbery.