Blood Needed In Las Vegas After Shooting: “This is what we do as humans”

1010 WINS– With at least 58 dead and more than 500 injured in Las Vegas following what is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in America’s history, city residents are doing everything they can to help.

Lines were out the door at the United Blood Services building in Charleston, NV with hundreds of people eager to donate, some waiting hours after arriving at the blood bank as early as four in the morning.

See Also: Videos: ‘Act Of Pure Evil’ Unfolds During Concert In Las Vegas

One vegas resident, Shanda Maloney, posted on Twitter, “this. Is. Vegas. This is our community. These are our people. Thank you to everyone here donating.”

This. Is. Vegas.

This is our community.

These are our people.

Thank you to everyone here donating.#PrayForVegas #VegasShooting pic.twitter.com/wn5RA5jVLX — Shanda (@shanda) October 2, 2017

Shanda, a former social media director for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) told 1010 WINS that she waited for over four hours to donate platelets, something nearby hospitals treating victims have requested. “This is what we do as humans,” says Shanda. “We come together. We help. We give. I don’t need to know your name your race or your religion. How can I help? And everyone here is in that same state of mind.”

Shanda could hear the gunshots and knew the casualties would be high.

Related: At Least 58 Dead, More Than 500 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack

“I knew when the early reports said 200 injured 20 dead that number couldn’t be right. It had to be double if not more just listening to the audio of those shots. If my blood isn’t needed today they will need it someday but I couldn’t even think of going to sleep with this going on. I’d rather stand out here with complete strangers and wait in line with people than be home watching on the news.”

We have an official Go fund me up for the #VegasShooting victims. Please share!! #VegasStrong https://t.co/o6WtnzhneQ — Shanda (@shanda) October 2, 2017

To donate to the Las Vegas Victims fund, please visit the official GoFundMe page.

-Joe Cingrana