Gridlock Expected At Holland Tunnel During Peak Commute Hours

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — State officials say workers have reopened four of five lanes after a fire caused structural damage to a ramp leading to the Holland Tunnel in Jersey City, but ongoing repair work may create gridlock conditions during peak commute hours.

Three westbound lands of the Route 139 ramp remain closed in Jersey City following Friday’s fire.

The Port Authority is urging drivers to avoid the Holland Tunnel during the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commute hours and instead consider mass transit. New Jersey Transit has added capacity to some bus routes and the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail. PATH trains also were added.

Officials specifically warned riders of the 120 and 64J bus routes to expect significant delays during main commute hours.

“I’m going to take the BQE to the Verrazano (Bridge),” said commuter Corey Jackson. “This doesn’t make sense, two hours to get through the tunnel?”

State transportation department and contractor crews have been working around the clock to place support bracing under ramp, but officials say complete repairs could much longer.

Officials say it’s too early to predict how long permanent repairs will take.

“It is safe to say we are talking weeks, probably months, to fully repair the damage from this fire,” said Andrew Tunnuard of the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

More than 2,600 vehicles per hour and 46,000 vehicles daily travel from Manhattan to New Jersey using the tunnel on average, according to the Port Authority.

