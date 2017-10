Country Music Star Jason Aldean Calls Las Vegas Concert Attack ‘Beyond Horrific’

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

"It hurts my heart that this would happen…" singer Jason Aldean responds to Vegas shooting, adds his crew is safe https://t.co/7Cl2BaTrsJ pic.twitter.com/IE0cAnjwh4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) October 2, 2017

“I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Las Vegas authorities say more than 100 people are wounded in the attack.

Clark County’s sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect’s name but said he is a local resident.

