BREAKING: At Least 50 Dead, 200 Hurt In Las Vegas Concert Attack | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Country Music Star Jason Aldean Calls Las Vegas Concert Attack ‘Beyond Horrific’

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting “beyond horrific.”

“I still don’t know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that me and my crew are safe,” he said. “My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night.”

Las Vegas authorities say more than 100 people are wounded in the attack.

Clark County’s sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival.

Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect’s name but said he is a local resident.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch