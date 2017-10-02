Jerry Recco Returns To The ‘Power Chair’ On A Football Monday

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Following an eventful Sunday in the NFL, Boomer had Jerry Recco by his side Monday morning with plenty to talk about.
The Jets won again, topping Jacksonville 23-20 in overtime. Todd Bowles’ squad is now, surprisingly, 2-2. The Giants, on the other hand, are now a stunning 0-4, thanks to a 25-23 loss at Tampa Bay.
In addition to all of the football, which included a detailed look at Houston Texans rookie quarterback DeShaun Watson, the guys discussed the Yankees, who completed the regular season 91-71 and will host the AL Wild Card contest against the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.