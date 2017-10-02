Las Vegas Authorities Set Up Hotline To Report Missing People In Wake Of Deadly Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Las Vegas authorities have set up a hotline to report missing people in the wake of a mass shooting that injured more than 400 people and killed 50 at a country music concert Sunday night.
Las Vegas police said Monday that it will take time to identify all of the injured and dead in what was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
The number to report missing people is (866) 535-5654. Police have also opened a “family reunification center” for people to find loved ones at 400 S. Martin L. King Blvd., in Building B.
Las Vegas police say anyone who wants to help can give blood at one of two locations in Las Vegas and nearby Henderson. A blood drive is also being planned.
Authorities say the gunman, who they identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.
Police said he was found dead in a hotel room.
