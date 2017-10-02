LAS VEGAS MASS SHOOTING: At Least 58 Dead, More Than 500 Hurt; No Connection To Terror Group: FBI |  Hotline | Photos | Videos | Watch Live | Listen Live: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Videos: 'Act Of Pure Evil' Unfolds During Concert In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Police said more than 400 others were taken to area hospitals following the attack, which happened as more 22,000 concert goers were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said authorities have identified the suspected gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

