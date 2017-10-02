Mark-Viverito Slams Federal Response To Puerto Rico Crisis

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito pulled no punches Monday in blasting Washington’s response to the crisis in Puerto Rico.
As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, Mark-Viverito said the situation in Puerto Rico brought on by Hurricane Maria has not gotten better – and slammed President Donald Trump by referencing his Twitter use.
“The humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico is not subsiding, despite what you may be hearing or despite what the Twitter troll in chief would like to project,” she said.
Speaking at an event at the Taino Towers in East Harlem, the speaker and other elected officials called on the federal government to increase resources for relief efforts. U.S. Rep. Adriano Espaillat was in Puerto Rico last weekend.
“There are not enough troops on the ground,” he said. “This should really be a military operation where you can put up a floating bridge when a bridge is down.”
Espaillat said Puerto Ricans are resilient and will get back on their feet.
One Comment
Are these DemoCrats that dumb?
It’s not the Federal Government they have done their job
The 18 wheelers containers filled with
Food
Water
Supplies etc
Are sitting in San Juan waiting on the Mayor of San Juan to distribute those supplies to the PR people
It might be a good idea for the Mayor of San Juan to finally attend a meeting as the other Mayor’s have
Or even make the attempt to enter the FEMA office in San Juan which she has yet to do
It’s funny how the only person bashing President Trump over PR is Mayor Cruz of San Juan
Everyone else has praised Trump for his “swift” response
Come to think of it 🤔
What ever happened to the $21 billion dollars PR gets every year from Tax Payer Money?
…just asking 😉
I think it is a mistake to help them in place with no infrastructure. If you have old people in apartment buildings they need to be evacuated if they cannot help themselves and have no water, or electricity. I think able bodied people can stay, the rest need to go to the help and not the other way around, even if that means an evacuation center or refugee camp. Because the alternative is that they will perish, if not sooner then later. Once the infrastructure.is restored they should then go back.