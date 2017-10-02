Mets Manager Search: 7 Names To Watch

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The seven-year Terry Collins era with the Mets is over.

Here is a look at seven possible candidates to replace the longest-tenured skipper in franchise history:

Robin Ventura

A Met from 1999-2001 best remembered for his grand slam single in the ’99 NLCS, Ventura managed the White Sox from 2012-16. His teams in Chicago went 375-435 and never reached the postseason. The New York Post reported Saturday that Ventura, 50, has maintained a strong relationship with the Wilpons and is among the early favorites to land the job.

Kevin Long

According to the Post, Mets GM Sandy Alderson and COO Jeff Wilpon are intrigued by the idea of promoting Long, the Mets’ hitting coach the past three seasons. Under Long’s tutelage, the Mets have finished in the top two in homers in the National League each of the past two seasons. He also won a World Series in 2009 as the Yankees’ hitting coach. But Long, 50, has never managed above the Class A level.

MORE: Chatelain: Terry Collins Gave Us A True Underdog Story

Joe McEwing

A fan favorite while playing for the Mets in the early 2000s, “Super Joe,” too, is a candidate to replace Collins, an industry source told the Post last week. He has spent the past six seasons as a coach with the White Sox, meaning he could be competing against his former boss, Venutra, for the job. McEwing, 44, has managed at the Class A and Triple A levels.

Bob Geren

Geren is currently the Dodgers’ bench coach. He held the same title with the Mets from 2012-15. Geren managed the Oakland A’s from 2007-11, but went 334-376 and never reached the playoffs. However, Alderson reportedly thinks highly of the 56-year-old.

Dick Scott

The Mets’ current bench coach has ties to Alderson dating back to their days together with the A’s. Scott, 55, has been a minor league manager, coach, scout and front office executive.

Alex Cora

The 41-year-old former Mets infielder came out of the broadcast booth to serve as the Astros’ bench coach this year. The fact that he’s an analytics-minded coach plays in his favor.

Chip Hale

Hale, 52, was a candidate for the job the last time the Mets were looking for a manager in 2010. (He was the team’s third-base coach the season before.) Hale managed the Diamondbacks from 2015-16, going 148-176 and missing the playoffs both years. He spent this past season as Oakland’s third-base coach before shifting over to bench coach after Mark Kotsay took a leave of absence.