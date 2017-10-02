Report: Sale Of Marlins To Jeter, Sherman Becomes Official

MIAMI (CBSNewYork/AP) — Derek Jeter and Bruce Sherman now officially own the Miami Marlins.

The sale of the franchise closed Monday morning, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported, adding that a news conference will be held this week.

Last week, major league owners unanimously approved the $1.2 billion sale from Jeffrey Loria to an investment group led by Jeter and Sherman. They needed the OK from 75 percent of owners.

Jeter, the Yankees great who will head the team’s baseball and business operations, has about a 4 percent stake in the team. Sherman, who will become the controlling owner, has the highest equity stake, about 46 percent, according to details obtained by The Associated Press. Among the other investors is NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, who has approximately half of 1 percent.

The figures were provided by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because they had not been announced.

The incoming group will assume $100 million in the team’s debt and is restructuring an additional $300 million of the club’s debt.

Sherman was co-founder of Private Capital Management, based in Naples, Florida.

Among others in the ownership group (and their approximate stakes) are Viking Global co-founder David Ott (10 percent), Energy Capital Partners senior partner Doug Kimmelman (8 percent), Sigma Group founder Jaime Montealegre (7 percent) and The Beekman Group managing partner John Troiano (5 percent).

Sherman, Jeter, Kimmelman, Ott and Troiano will serve on the team’s board.

Loria bought the franchise for $158.5 million in 2002 from John Henry, who became part of the Boston Red Sox ownership group.

