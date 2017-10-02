NYPD Monitoring Las Vegas Concert Shooting That Left 50 Dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says it is stepping up security following a concert shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 50 people dead in what has become the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Additional counterterror units have been deployed in Times Square as a precaution.

Speaking Monday at the Domestic Violence Training Conference, Police Commissioner James O’Neill said, “We’re keeping everyone affected by the events in Las Vegas in our thoughts and I ask that you do as well.”

On Twitter earlier Monday, the NYPD Counterterrorism Bureau tweeted: “We are monitoring the developments with the events that occurred in the @CityOfLasVegas, as we keep the victims in our thoughts & prayers.”

In another tweet, the NYPD said “we stand united” with the Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

“Our prayers are with the families of those killed & injured,” the NYPS said.

Authorities say the gunman, who they identified as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Police said he was found dead in a hotel room.