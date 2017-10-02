WFAN Morning Show Podcast & MOTD: Oct. 2, 2017

Monday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” featured Al Dukes taking us for a stroll down memory lane. He fondly recalled getting up close and personal with a co-worker (for the sake of the radio bit).
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Monday’s edition of the Morning Show in one nice little package for your convenience.
Boomer and Jerry Recco had plenty of NFL to discuss to begin the work week after the Jets improved to 2-2 with an overtime win over visiting Jacksonville and the Giants fell to 0-4 with a last-second loss at Tampa Bay.
The guys also set the scene for Tuesday’s AL Wild Card Game in the Bronx between the Yankees and Minnesota Twins.
Until Tuesday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!