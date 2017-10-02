BREAKING: At Least 50 Dead, More Than 400 Hurt In Vegas Concert Shooting | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Who Is Las Vegas Mass Shooting Suspect Stephen Paddock?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 injured when a man opened fire at concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.

The attack is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

The gunman has been identified as Stephen Paddock. Who is Paddock?

  • He is 64 years old from Mesquite, Nevada.
  • Paddock was found dead inside his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino — where Paddock opened fire on victims.
  • Police believe he acted alone and took his own life after the shootings.
  • Paddock brought more than 10 rifles to his room, police said.
  • Paddock has no known ties to terror groups.
  • He checked into the hotel on September 28.
  • Police have executed a search warrant at his home in a retirement community in Mesquite – about 90 minutes away from Vegas.
  • Police are questioning his girlfriend Marilou Danley who was apparently not involved in the attack.
  • Paddock had been gambling the past few days using his wife’s ID card.
  • Paddock had no run-ins with local law enforcement.

“If he had opened fire on my kids I couldn’t be more dumbfounded,” Paddock said.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

