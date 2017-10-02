Who Is Las Vegas Mass Shooting Suspect Stephen Paddock?

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 injured when a man opened fire at concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip Sunday night.
The attack is now being called the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.
Photos: Las Vegas Mass Shooting
The gunman has been identified as Stephen Paddock. Who is Paddock?
- He is 64 years old from Mesquite, Nevada.
- Paddock was found dead inside his hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino — where Paddock opened fire on victims.
- Police believe he acted alone and took his own life after the shootings.
- Paddock brought more than 10 rifles to his room, police said.
- Paddock has no known ties to terror groups.
- He checked into the hotel on September 28.
- Police have executed a search warrant at his home in a retirement community in Mesquite – about 90 minutes away from Vegas.
- Police are questioning his girlfriend Marilou Danley who was apparently not involved in the attack.
- Paddock had been gambling the past few days using his wife’s ID card.
- Paddock had no run-ins with local law enforcement.
“If he had opened fire on my kids I couldn’t be more dumbfounded,” Paddock said.
