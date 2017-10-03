Chelsea Bombing Suspect Ahmad Khan Rahimi Due Back In Court For Day 2 Of Trial

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Suspected Chelsea bomber, Ahmad Khan Rahimi, will be back in a Manhattan court room Tuesday for day two of his trial.

The 30-year-old was removed from courtroom Monday after interrupting opening statements. Once he returned, Rahimi apologized saying he was upset because he hasn’t seen his wife since he was detained.

Rahimi, who lived with his family in Elizabeth, New Jersey, has been charged with crimes including bombing a public place, using a weapon of mass destruction and interstate transportation of explosives. He has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

Rahimi planted a pipe bomb at a charity race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, that exploded but didn’t injure anyone, prosecutors said. He went back home then took a train into Manhattan and planted two pressure cooker bombs, they said.

One didn’t go off. The other, hidden near a large trash bin in Chelsea, did detonate and injured 30 people. He was shot by law enforcement during his arrest two days after the attacks.

While he has not been charged with terrorism, prosecutors say his interest in jihad, terrorist attacks and terrorist organizations vastly influenced his plans. They said he was arrested carrying a notebook with writings with such passages as “the sounds of bombs will be heard in the streets.”

Rahimi’s defense attorney, Meghan Gilligan, asked jurors to keep an open mind about the case and said the government would not be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that her client is guilty.

“He is at the end of the day a person,” who deserves an open mind from jurors, she said.

Rahimi also has been charged with attempted murder in New Jersey because authorities say he shot at police officers during his arrest. Details of the shootout won’t be included in the federal trial.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)