Teen Suspect Charged In Bronx School Stabbings Due In Court

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager accused of stabbing two fellow students, one fatally, at a school in the Bronx is due in court on Tuesday.
Abel Cedeno, 18, faces multiple charges including murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, attempted manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said Cedeno stabbed and killed 15-year-old Matthew McCree and critically wounded 16-year-old Ariane Laboy at the Urban Assembly School for Wildlife Conservation last week.
Police said Cedeno admitted to buying the knife online after weeks of being bullied at school, but police said neither teen who was stabbed had any prior issues with Cedeno.
“First time these kids bothered him by throwing pencils at him. He bought the knife two weeks ago just to have a knife. Other students harassed him verbally in the past,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said.
The Legal Aid Society issued a statement last week saying they were representing Cedeno, adding that it was “reviewing the facts and circumstances of this case including the long history of bullying and intimidation Abel has endured.”
In response to the incident, the school installed metal detectors.