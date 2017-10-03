Driver Accused In Deadly NJ Bus Stop Crash Turns Himself In To Authorities

NORTH BERGEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) – A man accused of crashing an SUV into a New Jersey bus stop, killing a 59-year-old woman, has turned himself in, according to authorities.
Hudson County prosecutors said 36-year-old Olvy Torres surrendered Monday and will be arraigned Tuesday.
Torres is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Authorities said more charges may be filed.
The deadly crash happened Sept. 26 on River Road in front of Hackensack Meridian Health Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen.
“Everybody was just hysterical,” witness Anel Pla told CBS2 at the time. “Somebody to be so cold to leave somebody dead like that is just terrible.”
Police said the victim worked at a skilled nursing facility across the street from the bus stop.
