Details Of Las Vegas Victims’ Lives Emerge As Identifications Are Slowly Released

LAS VEGAS — Details were emerging late Monday about those killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas as they were slowly being identified.

As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported, their families and friends were talking about the lives they led before the tragic events of Sunday night.

Altogether at least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Authorities say the 64-year-old gunman, Stephen Paddock, fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino at a crowd attending a music festival below. When police entered his hotel room, they discovered Paddock had killed himself. A motive has not yet been determined.

These are among the victims identified so far:

Charleston Hartfield

Charleston Hartfield was a Las Vegas police officer who coached youth football, CBS2’s Layton reported.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Hartfield was also a military veteran and wrote a book about life on the police force, titled “Memoirs of a Public Servant.”

A friend, Stan King, told the Review-Journal that Hartfield was “seriously one of the nicest guys ever.” King told the paper that the officer coached his son on the Henderson Cowboys football team with the Nevada Youth Sports Program.

Rachael Parker

Rachael Parker worked for the Manhattan Beach, California Police Department for 10 years, CBS Los Angeles reports. She worked as a police records technician with the department for 10 years.

A second employee, an off-duty officer, suffered a minor injury at the music festival, the department said.

Sonny Melton

Sonny Melton, a registered nurse, died in the shooting, the Henry County Medical Center in Paris, Tennessee, told The Associated Press. His wife, Dr. Heather Melton, was with him when the shots rang out.

Heather Melton told WZTV in Nashville, Tennessee, that her husband sacrificed his life to save her.

“At this point, I’m in complete disbelief and despair. I don’t know what to say. Sonny was the most kind-hearted, loving man I have ever met. He saved my life and lost his,” she told the station.

Friends back home were also in agony.

“Our whole town is shook, turned upside down and flipped around,” said longtime friend Autumn Ratliff. “Going to be rough for us for a couple weeks, months, years.”

In a White House press briefing, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the couple had been married for just over a year. Sanders said they traveled together from Tennessee to attend the concert: “When the bullets began raining down from above, Sonny shielded her from danger, selflessly giving up his life to save hers.”

He was a 2015 graduate of Union College in Jackson, school officials said on Facebook.

“You know how when you met someone and you just know that they’re good and kind? That was Sonny,” Christy Davis, an assistant professor of nursing, wrote. “He just had a sweet, kind spirit about him.”

Angie Gomez

Angie Gomez was a cheerleader from Riverside, California. Her GoFundMe page has surpassed its goal to help her family with the costs of funeral arrangements.

“She was a cheerful young lady with a warm heart and loving spirit,” the fundraising page reads, adding that all money would be sent directly to the family. “Most of all, please raise this family up in prayer. Keep them in your thoughts and celebrate the life of a young woman who has gone home too soon.”

Lisa Romero

Lisa Romero, a high school secretary in New Mexico, was one of the victims killed in the shooting, CBS affiliate KRQE-TV in Albuquerque reports.

An official with the Gallup school district said the high school would release further comments on Monday.

A friend of Romero’s said she was a “sweet and beautiful woman” who worked with children. The friend said many of the students at the high school looked up to her.

Jordan McIldoon

Jordan McIldoon, a 23-year-old mechanic’s apprentice from British Columbia was also among those slain, CBC News reports.

“We only had one child,” Al and Angela McIldoon told the news outlet. “We just don’t know what to do.”

Jennifer Topaz Irvine

Jennifer Topaz Irvine, a San Diego-based attorney, was identified as one of the victims by her coworker and friend, CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports.

Irvine was a family law attorney and her co-worker, Thomas Slattery, said she was a “great attorney” who was always “happy and energetic.”

Slattery shared an image of Irvine on Facebook with a caption that read: “A tragic loss of a kind, generous, and beautiful lady. She will be greatly missed.”

Bailey Schweitzer

Bailey Schweitzer, a 20-year-old receptionist, was identified by her boss and friend who worked closely with her family, CBS News’ Villarreal reports.

Schweitzer attended the concert with her mother and best friend but there were no immediate reports on their injuries.

“Bailey was a ray of sunshine. She brightened everyone’s day. She’s one of the best people I’ve known,” Amy Campbell told Villarreal.

Susan Smith

Susan Smith of Simi Valley, California, was identified by her employer on Facebook. The Vista PTA account shared images of Smith and said she was a “wonderful woman” and an “advocate for our children.”

“Our hearts are full of sorrow for the passing of Susan Smith. She was a wonderful woman, an advocate for our children, and a friend. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family,” the post read.

Sandy Casey

Sandy Casey’s partner Christopher Willemse confirmed the 35-year-old’s death to CBS News in a statement Monday.

“The world lost one of its true bright spots when Sandy was taken away from it. She made the world a better place. She’s been teaching for 11 years primarily at MBMS in Manhattan Beach [California]. She’s kind, witty, and extremely funny! She loved the simple things, country music, running, and yoga!”

Willemse also took to Facebook to announce the news of Sandy’s death.

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) also expressed his condolences for the Vermonter saying “our hearts are with her friends & family.”

Jane and I are deeply saddened to hear that Vermonter Sandy Casey was among the victims in Vegas. Our hearts are with her friends & family. https://t.co/igPQZGqn5Q — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) October 2, 2017

John Phippen

John Phippen was a general contractor from Santa Clarita who went to the country music concert with his son, CBS Los Angeles reported. Longtime friend John Polucki described him as having the personality of a celebrity or a politician.

“He was unflappable, just this big guy’s guy….John was that guy that you always wanted to hang out with.”

Rhonda LeRocque

Rhonda LeRocque was a resident of Tewksbury, Massachusetts. LeRocque’s mother was still in shock Monday night.

“I was devastated this morning at seven o’clock to find out she’s been shot, murdered, in a senseless, horrific act,” Priscilla Champaign told CBS Boston.

LeRocque was with her husband Jason, young daughter and father-in-law on a family trip to Las Vegas specifically for the country music festival.

“She was enjoying her concert and this all happened, she’s a loving mother, she’s a loving wife,” Champaign said.

Rhonda’s mother says the couple has been married for more than 20 years and are active members of the Wilmington Jehovah’s Witnesses chapter.

“She was the one who threw all the events and family gatherings and she was the hostess with the mostest and she was just beautiful inside and out,” Champaign said.

Relatives and friends came by the family’s home throughout the night consoling each other while word of Rhonda’s death spreads around the community.

Jessica Klymchuk

Edmonton woman killed in #VegasAttack identified as Jessica Klymchuk. She was a single mother of 4

CityNews Toronto (@CityNews) October 02, 2017

The CBC reported Jessica Klymchuk was a mother of four who worked at a Catholic school in Valleyview, Alberta, Canada.

The outlet reported students and teachers cried upon hearing about her death.

Adrian Murfitt

Commercial fisherman Adrian Murfitt, 35, of Anchorage, Alaska, was among the killed, according to a family member.

Shannon Gothard, his sister, said the family heard from one of Murfitt’s friends who was with him when he died, though they haven’t received official confirmation about his death.

Asked if the family was holding out hope that he made it after all, she said, “No. No.”

Gothard described her brother as a man with a hearty laugh and a former competitive hockey player who still dabbled in the game. “His whole life was always around hockey,” she said.

After graduating from high school, he became a fisherman, picking up odd jobs in the offseason.

He had just come off an extremely successful fishing season when he made the trip to Las Vegas with some good friends, Gothard said.

Her brother “was happy to pay some things off and had made some really good money and decided to go out and celebrate and go to the concert and treat himself to something nice and fun,” she said.

Quniton Robbins

Quinton Robbins was a resident of Henderson, Nevada, and studied at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas where he worked for the city government, AMP 103.7 DFW reported.

The station repoted his aunt, Kilee Wells Sanders, wrote on Facebook: “Everyone who met him, loved him. His contagious laugh and smile. He was truly an amazing person. He will be missed by so many, he is loved by so many. So many awesome talents. I can’t say enough good about this sweet soul.”

Jenny Parks

Jenny Parks was a kindergarten teacher for the Lancaster School District in California. Her husband’s uncle, Steven McCarthy, told CBS affiliate KLAS-TV, Las Vegas she was one of the victims.

“She was truly one of the most loving people you could ever hope to meet,” McCarthy told the station. “She always went out of her way to help anybody.”

Jenny Parks’ husband, Bobby Parks, was in surgery Monday night after a bullet inured his arm and finger, McCarthy told KLAS. He said Bobby Parks is aware that his wife has died.

Jenny Parks has two brothers who live in Las Vegas, and she and her husband were visiting them, the station reported.

Neysa Tonks

Neysa Tonks is a Las Vegas resident and a mother of three. Her employer, Technologent, confirmed to KLAS. She leaves behind three sons – Kaden, Braxton and Greysen, the station reported.

“Neysa has brought so much joy, fun and laughter to Technologent — she will be greatly missed by all!” the company was quoted by KLAS.

Dorene Anderson

Dorene Anderson of Alaska, who is identified on her Facebook Page, as a stay-at-home mom, was also killed in the shooting, CBS affiliate KTVA-TV, Anchorage reported.

A member of the Alaska Aces organization told the station that Anderson had been a member of the Aces Cowbell Crew and lived in Anchorage.