Happenings, October 3

Helping Never Tasted So Good

Sampling some of the best slices in the city for just a buck isn’t great for just you — it’s also fundraising event to benefit New Yorkers in need.

Slice Out Hunger’s Dollar Pizza Night is back, gathering over 50 of NYC’s best pizzerias under one roof in order to raise money for both City Harvest and The Sylvia Center, a non-profit focused on healthy eating.

Here’s the deal. Pizza joints like Di Fara, John’s of Bleecker, Grimaldi’s, and more will offer slices for just $1. You can either purchase tickets with exact change as you enter the event or buy a VIPizza Passport for $100 to get you and a friend to the front of the line with 10 tickets to start. Then eat your way around the city without leaving the building!

There’s a limit of one slice per pizzeria and ten tickets, but that should be more than plenty to get your fill of ‘za. You can also purchase tickets that are good for drinks and desserts.

Doors to the event open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday — but expect a line to get into St. Anthony’s Church, where the event takes place. The event ends when the pizza runs out!

Broadway Holiday

It’s just barely fall, but a star-studded concert series already has us cheering for the holiday season.

Live from Lincoln Center will host major Broadway stars in the intimate Appel Room on four consecutive nights in December. Kicking things off on December 19 is Leslie Odom Jr., AKA the Tony-winning actor who played Aaron Burr in Hamilton, then Andrew Rannells (who you may recognize from HBO’s Girls or the Book of Mormon) keeps the party going on December 20. Sutton Foster, who currently stars on Younger, performs on December 21 with special guest Jonathan Groff. Then Falsettos’ Stephanie J. Block wraps up the series on December 22.

Can’t make it in person? The concerts will be taped by Live From Lincoln Center for broadcast in hour-long episodes on PBS in the new year. But seriously — this is something you want to witness IRL if you can.

General tickets go on sale Tuesday, October 3, at 10 a.m. They start at $50 and can be purchased here.

Love for Las Vegas

On Sunday night, a shooter opened fired from his hotel room at the Mandalay Bay into the crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas. Authorities said over 50 people died with hundreds more injured.

The city has established multiple ways to locate a loved one who may have been affected by the tragedy. The Family Reunification Center is set up to help unite families with the more than 500 people who were injured, according to a notice on the city’s official Twitter account. Las Vegas also encouraged those who are looking for information about friends and family to call 1-866-535-5654.

While those in the area are encouraged to donate blood, there are ways to help from across the country. Consider giving money to the Southern Nevada chapter of the American Red Cross, which accepts donations on its website, by phone at 702-369-3674 or via mail at 1771 East Flamingo Road, #206B, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89119.

Steve Sisolak, the chairman of the Clark County commission, also launched a GoFundMe campaign Monday “to provide relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific Las Vegas mass shooting.” Check it out here.