Caught On Video: Gunman Holds Up Hell’s Kitchen Liquor Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help finding a gunman who stuck up a liquor store in Hell’s Kitchen.
Police say last Thursday afternoon at around 2:45 p.m. the suspect walked into Cellar 53 liquor store at 53rd and Tenth Avenue and pulled out a silver pistol.
The suspect got away with $780 from the cash registers, police said, and then walked away heading south on Tenth Avenue.
The suspect is described as about 5’4-5’6″ tall, weighing between 175-190 pounds, and is believed to be around 45-50 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or by texting a tip to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577.
All calls are kept confidential.