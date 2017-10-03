Investigators Look For Motive In Deadly Las Vegas Mass Shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — Law enforcement officials are continuing to gather more clues, trying to figure out a motive in a deadly attack on an outdoor concert in Las Vegas that left 59 people dead and 527 wounded.

The mass shooting Sunday night became the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Investigators Tuesday continue the work of processing the scene to determine what drove the suspected gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, to act.

Police said he had 23 guns, some with scopes, in the room on the 32nd floor at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where he had been staying since Thursday. He knocked out two windows to create sniper’s perches he used to rain torrents of bullets on the crowd of 22,000 gathered for the outdoor country music concert below some 500 yards away, authorities said.

The crowd, funneled tightly into a wide-open space, had little cover and no easy way to escape. Victims fell to the ground, while others fled in panic. Some hid behind concession stands or crawled under parked cars.

“I looked behind me and a woman was shot in her neck,” said survivor Elisa Sang. “The blood was just coming out all over the place, and she collapsed on the ground.”

Paddock, killed himself as authorities stormed his hotel room.

The suspect lived in a retirement community in Mesquite, Nevada, about an hour and half from Las Vegas.

At Paddock’s home, authorities found 19 more guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Also, several pounds of ammonium nitrate, a fertilizer that can be turned into explosives, were in his car, authorities said.

He was an accountant and most recently a professional gambler who’d won large jackpots. Paddock was also a licensed hunter and pilot and made millions in real estate investments.

Authorities believe Paddock acted alone. While he appeared to have no criminal history, his father was a bank robber who was on the FBI’s most-wanted list in the 1960s.

Officials are also looking to talk with Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, who they don’t believe was involved. She is currently out of the country.

“I can’t even make something up,” his brother in Florida, Eric Paddock, said when asked what might have motivated his brother. “There’s just nothing.”

Officials also found ingredients to make explosives in Paddock’s car.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, but investigators say so far they have found no link between Paddock and the terrorist group.

President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

