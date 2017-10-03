Survivors Of Las Vegas Attack Recall Acts Of Heroism That Saved Countless Lives

LAS VEGAS (CBSNewYork/AP) — While more is being learned about the victims killed in Sunday’s mass shooting in Las Vegas, stories are starting to emerge of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others were hurt after police said a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel onto a crowd of more than 22,000 below at a country music festival Sunday night.

Addison Short was one of the concert goers attending the festival outside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino. She was shot in the leg and found cover with the help of strangers.

During the mayhem, victims were moved in wheelbarrows, office chairs and hotel luggage carts.

“You just kept hearing gunshots and they weren’t stopping,” she said. “Here comes three guys with a maintenance ladder with a guy on it. People were just grabbing whatever they could to help carry bodies.”

Rob Ledbetter’s battlefield instincts kicked in quickly as bullets rained overhead. The 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served as a sniper in Iraq immediately began tending to the wounded.

“The echo, it sounded like it was coming from everywhere and you didn’t know which way to run,” said Ledbetter, who was at the concert with seven people including his brother, who was shot and injured, and his wife. They found cover in a VIP area of the concert. Once out of harm’s way, he turned to injured strangers.

Thanks to a man who took the flannel shirt off his back, Ledbetter says he put a makeshift tourniquet on a wounded teenage girl, whose face was covered with blood.

“Some random guy, I said, ‘I need your shirt,’ “said Ledbetter. “He just gave me the flannel off his back.”

Ledbetter said he compressed someone else’s shoulder wound and he fashioned a bandage for a man whose leg was shot through by a bullet.

He and others grabbed the injured man, carried him out to Las Vegas Boulevard, put him in the back of a utility truck with five to 10 other people who was headed to the hospital.

Ledbetter said he would have helped more people but couldn’t clear the barrage of gunfire.

“I’m saving people, or trying to do my best. But it got to the point, I saw people all over, laying where we used to be standing … just laying there and nobody getting to them and I couldn’t get out there. The shots just kept coming in and bouncing. I would have been in harm’s way,” he said.

Another concert goer, Anna Kupchyan, credits a man she knows only as Zach for saving her life and about nine others when he herded them into an outdoor trailer serving as a restroom.

Kupchyan, a 27-year-old law student from Los Angeles, said bullets were raining down on the crowd as she and a horde of others began running in search of a way out of the outdoor venue.

The man, Zach, opened a door and ordered people inside and then joined them and shut the door, Kupchyan said. They stayed inside as the shooting continued, everyone paralyzed in fear, she said.

She and her best friend Leslie Aguilar, a 26-year-old therapist, eventually jumped in a cab that was driving by and befriended two other women survivors who let them stay in their hotel room until the danger subsided.

Not all of Sunday night’s heroes survived.

Among the dead is Charleston Hartfield, a Las Vegas cop who coached youth football, and Susan Smith, a wife, mother and office manager at a California elementary school.

Sonny Melton from Tennessee died in the shooting while he shielded his wife, Heather, from the bullets raining down on them. A special education teacher from California, Sandy Casey, was also killed.

Meanwhile, locals landed in Newark Airport Monday night, shaken by what they’ve witnessed. Vincent Ramierz of Edgewater, New Jersey was at another concert on the ground floor of the Mandalay Bay.

“The cops were running around and everyone was screaming. Then we hid under the chairs,” he said.

New Jersey PBA President Pat Colligan was entering the elevator.

“We kept hearing police officers shout ’32nd floor, 32nd floor,'” he said. “City police officers don’t run like that unless there’s something serious going on.”

Benjamin Sweeney was just two floors away from the shooter on the 30th floor.

“Seeing everything when the sun came out this morning, you could see the bodies out there,” he said. “That’s when it really hit me what happened.”

Ten people remain in critical condition at Las Vegas hospitals.

