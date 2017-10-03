‘I Think It’s Ludicrous:’ Cuomo Demands Action On Gun Control In Wake Of Las Vegas Mass Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized the Trump administration Tuesday for saying now is not the time to discuss gun control in the wake of the massacre in Las Vegas.

“I think it is ludicrous,” the governor said.

After similar mass shootings in Sandy Hook and Fort Hood, Cuomo wondered – when is enough enough? He said all that seems to come out of Washington on gun control is just words, WCBS 880’s Mike Smeltz reported.

“All these federal officials they put out press releases, warm wishes. Warm wishes are nice, press releases are nice. You know what’s better? Action,” Cuomo said.

The governor said the reason for that inaction is the National Rifle Association’s influence, with politicians fearing they’ll face an overwhelming backlash from the gun rights group.

Cuomo also mentioned banning assault rifles.

Earlier in the day, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie disagreed, saying new gun laws won’t stop a madman, WCBS 880’s Sean Adams reported.

“Do you think that he would have said, ‘You know what, maybe I’m not going to kill these people, because I might get arrested for buying a bump stock off the internet?’ He’s going to get that stuff one way or the other,” the governor said on New Jersey 101.5. “A guy who took his own life is not going to be deterred by the idea that if he gets caught buying something that we now make illegal that he might go to jail.”

The motive behind the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history remains a mystery as police try to learn more about the suspected gunman who they say opened fire on concertgoers from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel.

At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 others injured in the shooting Sunday night.

Police said the suspected gunman, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, had 23 guns, some with scopes, inside his Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino room, where he was staying since Thursday. Investigators also found 19 more guns, explosives and thousands of rounds of ammunition at his Nevada home.