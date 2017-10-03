WCBS 880 Sources: Dozens Caught In Scheme To Make Phony Parking Placards

Filed Under: Alex Silverman, Parking Placards

NEW YORK (WCBS Newsradio 880) – Dozens of people have been caught in a scheme to make and distribute fake parking placards that resemble the ones given to law enforcement, sources tell WCBS Newsradio 880.

As many as 30 people have been indicted, WCBS 880’s Alex Silverman reported. They’re due in court Tuesday afternoon in Lower Manhattan.

The indictments are the result of a joint investigation between the Manhattan district attorney’s office and the Department of Investigation, Silverman reported.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the NYPD previously promised to crack down on the abuse of parking placards – both of the real and fake varieties.

