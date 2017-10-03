‘Soccer In The City’ Podcast: NYCFC’s Win At Montreal, Tie In Chicago

NEW YORK (WFAN) — “Soccer in the City” co-host Glenn Crooks caused some havoc in Montreal ahead of NYCFC’s game last week against the Impact when he tweeted out that Montreal coach Mauro Biello and his staff will not return next season.
In this week’s episode of the podcast, Glenn talks about the aftermath of his breaking news report, which has since been confirmed by TSN’s Rick Moffat.
Glenn and his “Soccer in the City” colleagues, Tom Kolker and Roberto Abramowitz, also discuss NYCFC’s win over the Impact, City’s draw vs. the Chicago Fire and the fact that NYCFC does not control its own destiny. The guys also talk about the international “break” and Bruce Arena’s roster choices for the U.S. men’s national team’s critical qualifiers.
