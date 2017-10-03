Trump Heading To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico As Recovery Efforts Continue

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is set to travel to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Tuesday as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.
The president is expected to spend about five hours touring the U.S. territory. He will also meet with first responders, local officials and some residents as well as meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.
While slow, 60 percent of gas stations are now operational and 45 percent of customers have access to drinking water.
Ninety-five percent of customers still do not have electricity, including hospitals and federal officials warned some could go without power for up to 10 months.
On Monday, members of the FDNY DART team handed out pouches of ready-to-eat meals to never-ending lines of residents in Aguadilla.
The volunteers, who have been on the island for about a week, were finally able to get a truck from the American Red Cross.