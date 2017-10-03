Trump Heading To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico As Recovery Efforts Continue

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump is set to travel to storm-ravaged Puerto Rico Tuesday as the island struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.

The president is expected to spend about five hours touring the U.S. territory. He will also meet with first responders, local officials and some residents as well as meet with Gov. Ricardo Rosselló and the governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

While slow, 60 percent of gas stations are now operational and 45 percent of customers have access to drinking water.

Ninety-five percent of customers still do not have electricity, including hospitals and federal officials warned some could go without power for up to 10 months.

On Monday, members of the FDNY DART team handed out pouches of ready-to-eat meals to never-ending lines of residents in Aguadilla.

The volunteers, who have been on the island for about a week, were finally able to get a truck from the American Red Cross.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch