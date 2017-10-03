Upper East Side Groper Targeted Two Women Minutes Apart; Cops Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who spent a Sunday morning groping women on the Upper East Side.

Just before 8 a.m. on September 3, a 58-year-old woman was walking on 86th Street near Third Ave when she had her buttocks grabbed by a man who then fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect then surfaced some 25 minutes later and grabbed a 35-year-old woman in the vicinity of 93rd Street and First Ave, before once again taking off in an unknown direction.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his 20s. He is 5’6″ weighs 160-lbs, and was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat jacket, red pants, and gray sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA(74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577.

 

