Residential Road Has Turned Into Speedway, West Hempstead Neighbors Say

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A united plea has arisen from families who say they are living on a dangerous street.

As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, the West Hempstead neighbors are concerned about speeding trucks and distracted drivers.

The trucks and cars speed past the home of Pagano family on Nassau Boulevard.

“It’s a residential road and it’s 30 miles an hour, and people don’t go 30 miles an hour,” said Amanda Pagano, “and I want someone to do something about it.”

Parents of a toddler, the Paganos and their neighbors are asking for help. They say Nassau Boulevard has turned into a speedway.

“The traffic is constant, nonstop. They’re either trying to beat the light at Hempstead, or they’re trying to get on the Southern State,” said West Hempstead homeowner Salvatore Zolfo.

CBS2 witnessed cars racing away from Hempstead Turnpike, heading to the Southern State Parkway. They bolted past parks, churches, synagogues, and children.

“It can be a very dangerous situation out here,” said Stephanie Nesbitt.

Nesbitt fears her granddaughter could chase a ball into the street.

“I’ve been cut off many times,” she said.

The Paganos took photos of two recent crashes in front of their house.

“Trying to get the traffic slowed down a little bit, I mean, it doesn’t seem that much to ask for — a couple of stop signs,” said Alfred Pagano.

He said pedestrians take their lives into their own hands just trying to cross Nassau Boulevard.

“It’s a residential neighborhood, and all you are doing is setting yourself up for disaster,” said West Hempstead homeowner Bobby Bethune.

Nassau County Deputy Executive Ed Ward responded: “There is currently an open traffic study being conducted on Nassau Boulevard in West Hempstead. It was ordered in response to several safety concerns of county residents. Traffic engineers will now be monitoring the roadway.”

The study will be performed by the Nassau County Department of Public Works. Residents are asking for a swift analysis and prompt safety fix.

Nassau County said it has no timeline yet on when the road study will be complete.