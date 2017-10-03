WFAN Morning Show: Al Leiter Loves Talking Baseball

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Al Leiter gets paid to talk about baseball on the MLB Network and he is very good at it. So with that in mind, producer extraordinaire Al Dukes booked the hardball junkie to join Boomer and Jerry Recco on Tuesday morning.
The former star left-hander didn’t disappoint as he offered his thoughts on the upcoming AL wild-card showdown between the Yankees and Twins.
A must-listen, as usual.