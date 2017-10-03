Women Stole Items From Men In Hotel Rooms After Victims Passed Out, Police Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Tuesday were searching for two women who allegedly stole items from several men at local hotels.

The men became dizzy and lost consciousness while in rooms with the women in each instance, though police did not say how.

The first incident happened between 1:15 a.m. and 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at The Dream Hotel at 355 W. 16th St. in Chelsea. Police said a 38-year-old man met a woman at the Top of the Standard Lounge, 848 Washington St., and they went back to his hotel room together. Once in the room, the man got dizzy and passed out and the woman took his watch and left, police said.

The second incident happened around 1:49 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, in a hotel room at the Sofitel Hotel, at 45 W. 44th St. in Midtown. Police said a 37-year-old man and a woman had met at STK, at 26 Little W. 12th St. in the Meatpacking District, and they went back to his hotel room together. The man got dizzy and passed out, and the woman took his watch and left, police said.

The third incident occurred at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, again at the Sofitel at 45 W. 44th St. Police said a 56-year-old man met the woman at Gaby, a restaurant attached to the hotel, and they went back to his hotel room. The man became dizzy and passed out, and the woman took two watches, a bag, and a pen, police said.

One of the suspects was described as a light-skinned woman in her 30s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink top and light blue jeans.

The second suspect was described as a white woman in her 30s, standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with blond with pink highlights. She was last seen wearing was a black top and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.