CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Francesa: Been Too Long Since Yankee Stadium Has Felt True Playoff Electricity

Filed Under: Mike Francesa, MLB playoffs, New York Yankees

NEW YORK (WFAN) — October baseball in the Bronx isn’t what it used to be. But perhaps things are about to return to normal.

That was Mike Francesa’s sentiment during his monologue Tuesday, hours before the Yankees host the Twins in the American League wild-card game.

“It’ll be interesting to see tonight if we’re actually going to have one of those New York nights, the kind that have become so rare, the kind that we used to just basically write in,” the WFAN host said. “We’d have 10 or 12 or 14 of them in a given season, but we haven’t had them in so long. This new ballpark … hasn’t produced a whole lot of them, and it’s been a long time coming, the kind (of games) where you can kind of feel the collective heartbeat of the stadium seven blocks away.”

Francesa said the new Yankee Stadium has not intimidated opponents like the House That Ruth Built used to do.

Aaron Judge, Gary Sanchez

Yankees sluggers Aaron Judge, left, and Gary Sanchez celebrate following Judge’s solo home run in the first inning against the Twins on Sept. 18, 2017 at Yankee Stadium. (Photo By Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images)

“The old one absolutely scared opponents to death, because they knew, they just knew the other shoe was going to drop … and more times than not — an incredibly frequent number of times — it did,” Francesa said. “Those days are long gone. As a matter of fact, it’s been five years since the Yankees have won a home playoff game.”

But this is a new era of Yankees baseball, one led by Gary Sanchez, Aaron Judge and Luis Severino, all of whom will make their postseason debuts Tuesday night.

MORE: Yankees’ Wild-Card Lineup: Ellsbury At DH Over Headley, Holliday

“We’ll see this new generation of Yankees, these guys who have never been part of this, the guys who have only heard about what this part of being a Yankee means — October night, special nights, special moments, as the game progresses,” Francesa said. “We’ll see tonight.”

Francesa added that there is pressure on the Yankees to win Tuesday, but not to beat the Cleveland Indians, the favorites to win the pennant, in an American League Division Series should they advance.

“After tonight, anything they do is completely house money as they look to the future,” he said.

To listen to the segment, click on the audio player above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch