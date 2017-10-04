Best Places To Celebrate National Taco Day In NY

By Carly Petrone

Today is National Taco Day and there are plenty of ways to celebrate in NYC. Here are five restaurants that are serving up everything from free shots of tequila to plates of tacos for less than $10.

Vandal

199 Bowery

New York, NY 10002

212-400-0199

vandalnewyork.com

See More: NYC’s Best Veggie Burgers: Vegan Menus, Soy, Seitan And More

If you’re looking for something vegetarian then head over to Vandal. You won’t miss the meat when you bite into some Crispy Cauliflower Tacos with apple miso marinade, gouchujang, and charred scallion salsa. Wash it down with a glass of their East Side Sangria (Baron tequila, apricot eau de vie, Cointreau, muddled fruit, red wine) or try something spicy like their Sergeant Bell Pepper (The Botanist gin, lemon, bell pepper juice, Thai chili oil). Either way, it’s a killer combo.

Campeon

9 E. 16th St.

New York, NY 10003

212-675-4700

See More: 5 Best Brunches In Union Square

Stop into Campeon in Union Square and take advantage of their National Taco Day drink and food specials. They’re offering 3 tacos for just $7.50 plus $6 beers, $7 house wine and sangria, as well as $8 margaritas. This means you can splurge on an appetizer like their popular Fried Avocado Petals ($12) or Dusty Yuca Sticks. Both come with zesty Cholula ranch dip, which you might want to save for your tacos too.

Street Taco

358 3rd Ave.

New York, NY 10016

646-791-5413

www.streettacony.com

See More: 7 Best Guacamole Spots In NYC

Adventurous taco eaters can try the Pig Head Carnitas over at Street Taco. These clever tacos are filled with chicharrones, avocado crema, onion, serrano salsa, cilantro, and juicy bits of pig head carnitas. You can enjoy these tasty bites throughout the month of October! Try one of their delicious guacamoles along with it – their Mango & Pomegranate is a sweet side that pairs perfectly with some salty tortilla chips.

Camacho’s Tacos

118A E. 15th St.

New York, NY 10003

212-677-6300

www.camachosnyc.com

See More: The 5 Best Tequila Bars In NYC

It wouldn’t be National Taco Day without a bit of tequila, right? The folks over at Camacho’s Tacos will be offering guests a complimentary tequila shot for every taco order made on National Taco Day. After consuming their delicious tacos (choose from Chipotle Shrimp, Pulled Carnitas, Mojo Steak, Chicken Tinga, Cerveza Battered Fish, Coffee Glazed Short Ribs, or Spiced Squash), make sure to pose by the fun “Tequila Makes My Clothes Fall Off” neon sign on your way out.

La Chula

89 E. 42nd St.

New York, NY 10017

212-599-7500

www.lachulanyc.com

See More: The 5 Best Restaurants In Harlem

Chef Julian Medina is offering a great taco special in honor of National Taco Day. Stop into La Chula in Grand Central or newly opened Harlem location and enjoy the Taco de Asada – grass-fed skirt steak, salsa, borracha, and queso fresco. This deal is only available on October 4th and the first 50 customers of thee day will receive one for free! Now that’s the way to celebrate.

For the latest on all of the Tri-State’s events and happenings, follow us on Twitter!

Carly Petrone is the founder of Petrone on the Rocks, a lifestyle site about food, drinks, beauty, travel, and more. She lives in New York City.