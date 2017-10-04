Brian Billick On WFAN: Giants Can’t Afford To Listen To Critics

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Brian Billick says coach Ben McAdoo’s message to his 0-4 Giants should be to “shut out all the outside noise.”
Talking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday, Billick said McAdoo should tell his players: “Don’t get caught up in it. You know where we’re at. You’re looking at this film. You see how close we are. We’re a play here, a missed assignment there, stepping with the wrong foot there — we’re not that far off.”
But blocking out the noise isn’t always easy, said Billick, the Super Bowl-winning coach and NFL Network analyst.
“It’s hard not to get drawn into that,” he said. “It takes a real veteran maturity to hold that at arm’s length.”
The Giants will host the also-winless Chargers on Sunday. If Big Blue doesn’t earn its first victory then, things could turn extremely ugly, Billick said.
“If they, at home, can’t hold serve against this Los Angeles Charger team, now you’re talking about panicking on a biblical level,” he said.
“Then all of a sudden now, you have to deal with ‘Is he losing the locker room?'”
