CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Brian Billick On WFAN: Giants Can’t Afford To Listen To Critics

Filed Under: Brian Billick, Mike Francesa, New York Giants

NEW YORK (WFAN) — Brian Billick says coach Ben McAdoo’s message to his 0-4 Giants should be to “shut out all the outside noise.”

Talking to WFAN’s Mike Francesa on Wednesday, Billick said McAdoo should tell his players: “Don’t get caught up in it. You know where we’re at. You’re looking at this film. You see how close we are. We’re a play here, a missed assignment there, stepping with the wrong foot there — we’re not that far off.”

But blocking out the noise isn’t always easy, said Billick, the Super Bowl-winning coach and NFL Network analyst.

“It’s hard not to get drawn into that,” he said. “It takes a real veteran maturity to hold that at arm’s length.”

Giants

Head coach Ben McAdoo and Eli Manning of the New York Giants react on the sideline in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 1, 2017, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Giants will host the also-winless Chargers on Sunday. If Big Blue doesn’t earn its first victory then, things could turn extremely ugly, Billick said.

“If they, at home, can’t hold serve against this Los Angeles Charger team, now you’re talking about panicking on a biblical level,” he said.

“Then all of a sudden now, you have to deal with ‘Is he losing the locker room?'”

To listen to the full interview, in which Billick also discusses the surprising Bills, the disappointing Patriots and more, click on the audio player above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch