Police: Search On For Suspect In Violent Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is trying to identify a suspect who they say is wanted for a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn last month.
Police said the attack, which happened back on Sept. 10 in the area of Neptune Avenue and Guider Avenue, was captured on surveillance video.
The suspect is seen on the video approaching a 22-year-old woman from behind. He then gets a running start, lunging for the purse on her shoulder, CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported.
In the struggle, the woman rolls on the sidewalk as the suspect can be seen tugging and pulling on the bag. At one point the two spill out onto Guider Avenue. The victim kept her grip on her purse and police say the suspect ran away empty handed.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.