Chelsea Landlord Horrified After Being Slashed By Man Defecating On His Stairs

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Chelsea man says he was attacked while protecting his property, and now neighbors are worried about safety on their quiet street.

CBS2’s Jessica Layton talked with the victim Wednesday night. The landlord and grandfather suffered a slash wound and bruising, and he was too frightened to show his face.

The man said he would not be staying in the building, and said his wife was “nervous too.”

“She says, ‘I don’t want to stay,’” he said.

The 72-year-old’s wife is the superintendent in the building near 21st Street and Seventh Avenue in Chelsea, where the attack happened Friday morning as the sun was coming up.

“This man, very bad, and looked like drunk,” he said.

The victim said he heard a noise in the basement and saw a man wearing a hooded sweat shirt defecating in the outside stairwell.

He said he confronted the suspect, who slashed him on the left side and ran.

Police released sketches of what the suspect might look like, and said he might be homeless.

The victim said recently, he has seen more homeless people wandering around 21st Street — asking for money and occasionally sleeping in flower beds. But he said this is the first time he knows of anyone has pooped on his basement stairs.

“That’s what’s so shocking is it’s right next door,” said neighbor Alexandra Port.

Port, 26, decided to live on the beautiful block because it was safe. She feels terrible for the victim, who gave her a friendly hello when she moved in.

“I just can’t believe that someone would do something like that, Port said.

“It’s surprising, but I mean, this is New York after all,” added neighborhood resident John Price. “Anything can happen. You just have to be aware.”

Neighbors are noticing more police officers patrolling the area, and are hoping what happened is not a sign of problems to come.