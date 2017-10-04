CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
Cutest Rescue Ever: Watch This Kitten Get Saved From 25-Foot Shaft

Filed Under: animal rescue, Cats, kittens, Pets

1010 WINS“What’s that Lassie? Timmy fell down a well?”

When a call came into the Los Angeles Animal Services SMART (Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team) squad about a kitten that had fallen down a twenty-five-foot shaft in Venice, CA, members Ernesto Poblano and Felix Lopez responded with the lifesaving tools of their trade.

venice kitten rescue Cutest Rescue Ever: Watch This Kitten Get Saved From 25 Foot Shaft

(Screengrab: Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team Los Angeles/Facebook)

At first, the crew sent an infra-red camera down the shaft to assess and monitor the kitten’s situation using a custom catch pole made of PVC piping with a cable looped at the end. After locating their tiny target at the bottom of the shaft, Lopez maneuvered SMART’s “Flex Pole” down to the kitten, keeping a close eye on the video monitor. Once the cable was secured around the kitten’s body, he was brought to the surface safely.

After veterinary treatment, a good meal, and a bath at the North Central Animal Shelter, “Timmy Borisshaft” was adopted by a loving family the very same weekend.

Keep up with the Los Angeles Animal Services Specialized Mobile Animal Rescue Team (SMART) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

-Joe Cingrana

