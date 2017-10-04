Yankees’ Sanchez Amused By Robertson’s Reaction To Foul Ball In Groin

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was the unfortunate one who took a foul ball to the groin Tuesday night, but practically everyone who saw it grimaced.

Including his teammate, David Robertson.

Gary Sanchez of the New York Yankees reacts after getting hits a by a pitch by David Robertson #30 against the Minnesota Twins during the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game at Yankee Stadium on October 3, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The empathetic Yankees relief pitcher reacted by dropping his jaw and placing his hand over his own groin.

Sanchez found Robertson’s reaction so amusing he posted a photo of it on Twitter with the caption “When your teammates ‘feel’ for you.” He also wrote that he’s OK.

Robertson responded on Twitter by saying, “I’ve never felt another man’s pain more.”

The Yankees beat the Twins, 8-4. They advance to face in the Indians in the ALDS, which begins Thursday in Cleveland.

