Happenings, Oct. 4

Photo Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Nerds Unite!

Move aside, San Diego. Southern California may be synonymous with the annual gathering of proud pop culture geeks, but the East Coasters are just as hardcore.

New York Comic Con is coming to the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center this weekend for four days of celebrity panels, costumed characters, and exclusive sci-fi shopping.

No true nerd can pass up appearances by Star Wars’ Felicity Jones and Mark Hamill, or how about Seth MacFarlane of Family Guy and The Orville fame? Not to mention, this is your chance to show off your custom The Walking Dead-themed Halloween costume a few weeks early — plus possibly take a pic in it with a cast member!

Many one-day passes are already sold out, so grab your tickets now!

And don’t be too concerned if you find a Guardians of the Galaxy character sitting next to you on the subway in the next few days.

Photo Credit: Thinkstock

Did Somebody Say Tacos?

It may not have fallen on a Tuesday this year, but that doesn’t make National Taco Day any less worthy of a celebratory meal.

In honor of the holiday, Taco Bell will sell a National Taco Day Gift Set featuring four tacos — Nacho Cheese, Cool Ranch, Fiery Doritos Locos Taco, and a classic Crunch Taco — for just $5.

Looking for a little less — um — fast food-y way to indulge? El Parador Cafe, the oldest Mexican restaurant in NYC, has a reputation for incredible margaritas as well as scrumptious munchies. There’s also Dos Caminos and La Palapa for sure bets on a satisfying Hump Day dinner.

There’s plenty of other delicious deals as well. Taco Mix will be offering Al-Pastor tacos at only $2 all day. To wash it all down, Applebee’s is offering $1 margaritas, AKA the Dollarita, all October long at participating locations.

Photo Credit: Emmanuel Dunand/AFP/Getty Images

The Dancing Dead

The undead don’t just crawl on this bar tour of haunted establishments in the East Village — they bust a move or two as well.

This Zombie Ghost Tour has quite a few twists. Before you even head out the door, prepare a bloodied ensemble to fit the theme of the evening. Once your ensemble screams “I eat brains,” the event kicks off at the haunted Gene Frankel Theatre, where you’ll master the choreography to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”

Then head into the streets of New York in search of brains and beer, learning about famous poets, merchants, and actors who still haunt establishments along the way. Cap off the night with a “spirit” at a haunted pub with your fiendish new friends.

Tickets for the tour, which takes place most Thursdays and Fridays throughout October, are $75 (but guess what — we found a discount!).

Grab your apocalypse survival kit — you’re going to need it.